GODZILLA 2 Official Synopsis Released By WB And Legendary
Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have sent out an official cast list and synopsis for Godzilla 2 as production gets underway. The film was thought to be titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters but the press release never mentions the title, a likely indication that the film will soon be going by a new name.
The next installment in Legendary's MonsterVerse features Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins. Also starring in supporting roles are Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi.
What's most exciting is the synopsis, which confirms that Big G will be tangling with Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah.
The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
