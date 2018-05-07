GODZILLA: CITY ON THE EDGE OF BATTLE Will Be Releasing Domestically On Netflix Later This Month

The highly anticipated Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is set to make its domestic debut later this month on Netflix. Hit the jump to find out the exact date...

During Netflix's Panel at Anime Expo, the streaming service revealed the official release date for the sequel Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle.



Though the film released in Japanese theatres back in May; thankfully, in less than two weeks, on July 18th , the highly anticipated sequel will finally be making its domestic debut on the popular streaming service.



After the success of its predecessor, fans should expect just as much from the sequel. Thankfully the stakes have been risen to new heights as City on the Edge of Battle is set to debut Mechagodzilla. And believe it or not, the third film in the trilogy, Godzilla: Stareater, plans to rise the ante even higher. Stareater will see the introduction of fan-favourite Kaiju, King Ghidorah.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, the first in Toho and Netflix's new animated trilogy, was initially released in Japan last year (and shortly afterwards on Netflix - domestically). The film is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita and its talented Japanese voice-cast includes: Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.



Are you excited to watch the Godzilla sequel on Netflix? Check out the trailer below: