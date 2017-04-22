Godzilla Headlines

GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Adds UNDERGROUND's Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds (True Blood, Underground, Detroit 1-8-7) is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of Legendary and Warner Bros.' Godzilla: King of All Monsters.

Thanks to her distinctive close-cut, chances are you've seen Aisha Hinds in a number of projects over the years, you probably just didn't know her name.  She's appeared in episodes of Stargate SG-1, Dollhouse, True Blood, Under the Dome and had a minor role in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek Into Darkness.  She currently plays Harriet Tubman on WGN's Underground and has secured a co-starring role in Godzilla: King of All Monsters to fill her time during the show's offseason.  

Previously confirmed cast additions to the Godzilla sequel include Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Michael Dougherty will take over directing duties from Garreth Edwards.  The film currently has a March 22, 2019 release date. 
