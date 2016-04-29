GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Officially Now Has A Director

Gareth Edwards commitment to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story meant he wouldn't be able to helm the sequel to the surprise-hit 2014 monster film. Replacing him will be the director of Krampus.

Per Variety, Legendary Pictures has officially hired Michael Dougherty to direct the sequel to 2014's Godzilla, which was recently officially titled - Godzilla: King of Monsters. Dougherty was hired to write the script along with Zach Shields back in October 2016. Three months later, it seems the studio has decided that Dougherty was the best choice to replace Edwards, who remains aboard the project as a producer.



Back in SDCC 2014, Legendary Pictures confirmed that they'd acquired the film rights to Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidora from TOHO, where a short reel displaying concept art for all three was revealed and ended with the tagline, "Let Them Fight."



Of course, following King of Monsters, Godzilla will truly face his toughest challenger for the crown when he goes toe-to-toe with King Kong.



