GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Pushed Its Release Back

In a brief bit of news coming in from the entertainment industry,' sequel to the smash hit of 2014,, would be releasing its sequel,, on May 30, 2019. This is atually a 2 month delay from its March 22nd release date in the same year. While film delays always seem to bring concern to anybody who catches wind of it; a two month delay does not seem so bad and could be for a multitude of reasons. That being said the Michael Dougherty (), helmed sequel that pits our king, Godzilla, against the likes of Mothra, Rodan and the three- headed dragon himself, King Ghidorah; will most assuredly still be a hit and stomp and roar its wat to 2020's highly anticipatedExcited for the latest in Warner Bros. monsterver franchise? Share all of your kaiju sized expectations in the usual spot!hits theaters on May 30th, 2019!