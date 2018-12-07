GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Release The First Official Images
Entertainment Weekly has debuted the first official images from the highly-anticipated sequel to 2014's Godzilla.
Before Godzilla's showdown with King Kong, the King of Monster Island will have one more standalone thriller that further fleshes out Legendary's MonsterVerse.
In the 2014 reboot, Godzilla faced off against two MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism) but the upcoming sequel will feature more familiar kaijus as Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah are all set to appear.
The sequel will be directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick 'r Treat), who succeeds Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Edwards dropped out of directing the sequel as his work on Rogue One prevented him from being part of the development process for King of the Monsters. He also expressed a desire to return to smaller pictures after following up Godzilla with Rogue One.
The key creative element spanning between both films is screenwriter Max Borenstein, who wrote Godzilla, King Kong: Skull Island and co-wrote King of the Monsters with Dougherty.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019 in 2D, 3D, and select IMAX theaters.
