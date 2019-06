GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Reportedly Passes $100 Million USD At The Domestic Box Office

Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrived in theatres on May 31st. The sequel to 2014's Godzilla seemed to initially do well at the box office, only to peter out. However, according to a recent report by, Godzilla: King of Monsters recently crossed a major box office milestone.It's said that the recently released sequel recently crossed the $100 million USD mark at the domestic box office. Specifically, it currently sits at 102 million domestically. Overall, Godzilla: King of the Monsters has earned $349 million USD worldwide.Compared to both Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, the newest instalment in the MonsterVerse hasn't performed all too well. This might be on account of the critical response being less than superior, the film currently sitting at a 40% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.