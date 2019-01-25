GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Streams New Japanese Trailer

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is upon us, his new film that is. Hit the jump to check out the new Japanese trailers for the upcoming summer film!

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

Recently, TOHO released a brand new, Japanese, trailer and teaser for the film. Check them out below!

, is the latest film in the', Monsterverse franchise. The film is set to feature some of Godzilla's greatest friends and foes including Mothra, King Ghidora, and Rodan. The synopsis for the film is as follows! "



Excited for the new film? Ready to watch the king of the monsters fight some of his strongest competition yet? Share your thoughts on the penultimate film before Godzilla vs. King Kong, in the usual spot! Godzilla: King of the Monsters roars into theaters on May 31st, in the US and Japan.