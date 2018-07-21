GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Trailer Roars Online As Mothra, Rodan, & King Ghidorah Make Their Debuts

Warner Bros. has just dropped the monstrous teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters , featuring the return of the King as well as the debuts of Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and more!

Warner Bros. and Legendary just dropped a monstrous new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, featuring our first looks at the new titans of the world: Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Oh and there's also plenty of our titular monster - possibly even more than we saw of him in the first movie - as he reemerges to save the world from an all-new threat unlike any it's ever seen.









Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.