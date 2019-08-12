GODZILLA VS. KONG: Leaked Footage From CCXP Reveals How Kong Measures Up To Godzilla
Godzilla vs. Kong will arrive in theatres on November 11th, 2020 and see the pair of titular titans go at it. The upcoming event movie recently featured in a showreel at CCXP Brazil. One of the lucky attendees was able to capture a bit of footage on their phone.
This leaked Godzilla vs. Kong footage sees the former titular titan sucker punch his opponent and reveals just how big he's grown. Hit the jump to check it out...
It's brief and it's bad quality but it's the closest thing we're going to get to official footage or a trailer for a while. This clip reveals just how massive Kong has grown and how he measures up to his scaly opponent. Excitingly, we also see Kong sucker punch the titular kaiju.
Check it out below (via ComicBookMovie.com):
Adam Wingard (Death Note) directs a screenplay by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl). The cast includes: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten and Lance Reddick.
In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.
