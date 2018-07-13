 GODZILLA vs KONG Targeting BLACK PANTHER's Danai Gurira For A Key Role
Godzilla Headlines

GODZILLA vs KONG Targeting BLACK PANTHER's Danai Gurira For A Key Role

GODZILLA vs KONG Targeting BLACK PANTHER's Danai Gurira For A Key Role

The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira arguably stole the show in Marvel's Black Panther and the former theater actor is now said to be in early talks to join the cast of Godzilla vs Kong.

MarkJulian | 7/13/2018
Filed Under: "Godzilla" Source: Deadline
The impressive cast for Godzilla vs Kong continues to grow.

While post-production work on Godzilla: King of the Monsters continues, filing is set to begin on Godzilla vs Kong this fall.

The ensemble cast already includesMillie Bobby Brown. Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison and Ziyi Zhang.

The film is currently set for a May 22, 2020 release date.

Not much is known about the plot or whether other kaiju besides King Kong and Godzilla will be featured.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...