GODZILLA vs KONG Targeting BLACK PANTHER's Danai Gurira For A Key Role

The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira arguably stole the show in Marvel's Black Panther and the former theater actor is now said to be in early talks to join the cast of Godzilla vs Kong.

The impressive cast for Godzilla vs Kong continues to grow.



While post-production work on Godzilla: King of the Monsters continues, filing is set to begin on Godzilla vs Kong this fall.



The ensemble cast already includesMillie Bobby Brown. Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison and Ziyi Zhang.



The film is currently set for a May 22, 2020 release date.



Not much is known about the plot or whether other kaiju besides King Kong and Godzilla will be featured.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE