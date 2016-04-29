Legendary Pictures' Kaiju Universe Gets An Official Name

Legendary Pictures' kaiju universe, which is currently charting a cinematic showdown between Godzilla and King Kong officially has a name. Find out what it is after the jump.

The giant monster universe that Legendary Pictures began with 2014's Godzilla and will continue with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, will be titled “MonsterVerse". The term was spotted by purchasers of the toys and figures currently being sold for Skull Island.



Following Skull Island will be 2019's Godzilla: King of Monsters and then the two heavyweights will battle for the crown in 2020's Godzilla vs Kong.



In anticipation of their epic clash, Kong: Skull Island will feature the biggest onscreen iteration of the giant ape to date.



Who are you putting your money on in the clash between legendary kaijus?

Posted By: MarkJulian

