Legendary Pictures' Kaiju Universe Gets An Official Name
The giant monster universe that Legendary Pictures began with 2014's Godzilla and will continue with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, will be titled “MonsterVerse". The term was spotted by purchasers of the toys and figures currently being sold for Skull Island.
Legendary Pictures' kaiju universe, which is currently charting a cinematic showdown between Godzilla and King Kong officially has a name. Find out what it is after the jump.
Following Skull Island will be 2019's Godzilla: King of Monsters and then the two heavyweights will battle for the crown in 2020's Godzilla vs Kong.
In anticipation of their epic clash, Kong: Skull Island will feature the biggest onscreen iteration of the giant ape to date.
Who are you putting your money on in the clash between legendary kaijus?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]