More GODZILLA Animated Projects To Come, According To Toho Studios' Akito Takahashi

Over the past couple of years, Toho Studios has released multiple animated Godzilla movies. It began in 2017 with Godzilla: Planet of Monsters and continued in 2018 with Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.Since those arrived, Toho Studios hasn't officially confirmed anymore instalments nor animated films in general. However, now a representative has made it clear that the studio are far from through with using the animation format.Akito Takahashi was asked, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con (via), whether we should expect anymore animated Godzilla movies. You can read his response below:



Though Takahashi confirmed that we'll be getting more animated Godzilla, he also mentioned that they might not be sequels to the afformentioned trilogy of films. "We’re not quite sure if the next installment will be a sequel to the trilogy currently streaming on Netflix, there’ll probably be a different type of story within the animation format."