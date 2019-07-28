More GODZILLA Animated Projects To Come, According To Toho Studios' Akito Takahashi
Over the past couple of years, Toho Studios has released multiple animated Godzilla movies. It began in 2017 with Godzilla: Planet of Monsters and continued in 2018 with Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.
Akito Takahashi, a representative of Toho Studios, recently paid a visit to San Diego Comic-Con and revealed that we should expect more animated Godzilla films in the future.
Since those arrived, Toho Studios hasn't officially confirmed anymore instalments nor animated films in general. However, now a representative has made it clear that the studio are far from through with using the animation format.
Akito Takahashi was asked, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con (via Toonado), whether we should expect anymore animated Godzilla movies. You can read his response below:
“Not specific to that series of movies, but as far as the animation format goes, absolutely. We believe there’ll be some exciting content around that as well."
Though Takahashi confirmed that we'll be getting more animated Godzilla, he also mentioned that they might not be sequels to the afformentioned trilogy of films. "We’re not quite sure if the next installment will be a sequel to the trilogy currently streaming on Netflix, there’ll probably be a different type of story within the animation format."
