Netflix's GODZILLA Anime Reveals First Key Visual Of The Kaiju King
Polygon Pictures' Godzilla anime film will be released in Japanese theaters this November. Up until this point, we had no clue as to how the studio would depict the King of Monster Island but the first key visual on the official website reveals that their design is pretty traditional.
The official website for Netflix's Godzilla anime film has revealed new conceptual art depicting the reigning monarch of Monster Island.
The first film, titled Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, is just the first entry in a planned trilogy. Keep in mind that the anime will be cgi so that 2D design could look quite different once it's rendered.
Co-directors Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita will be presenting new information and material on the project at The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which kicked off earlier today.
OFFICIAL GODZILLA: MONSTER PLANET SYNOPSIS
It's the last summer of the 20th century. On that day, the human race realized that they were not true rulers of Earth.
The emergence of gigantic monsters "kaiju" and the ultimate existence that can even destroy other kaijus, Godzilla. After half-century of the war against the kaijus, the human race decided to leave the planet afer suffering numerous defeats. In the year 2048, only people who were chosen by an artificial intelligence under the control of the central government were allowed to board an interstellar immigration ark titled, Aratrum. Their destination? The Cetus galaxy and the planet, "Planet Tau-e" which was 11.9 light years away. Ultimately, the 20 year jouney to Tau-e proved fruitless as atmospheric conditions were not capable of sustaining human life. With supplies dwindling, the Aratrum's only option is to return to Earth and attempt to reclaim the planet.
A young man named Haruo is on board of the immigrant ship. His parents were killed by Godzilla right front of him when he was 4, since then, he has been thinking about only going back to the earth and killing Godzilla for 20 years. Haruo is eager to fight Godzilla and joins the "Return to the Earth" group in hopes of fighting the kaiju king. However, with supplies dwindling, the Aratrum can no longer afford another 20 year journey and a risky, long distance hyperspace jump is plotted.
The Aratrum survives the jump but instead of shaving time off their 20 year journey, the inhabitatns of the Aratrum learn that 20,000 years have already passed when they finally arrive back on Earth. A completely new ecosystem has formed on the planet but it seems Godzilla still sits at the top. Can the human race take the Earth back, and what will be the fate of Haruo be...?
