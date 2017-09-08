New Details On GODZILLA: PLANET OF THE MONSTERS Released

TOHO has revealed a ton of details about Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters to SciFiJapan. The first Godzilla anime film will be released in Japan on November 17 before hitting Netflix later that month. It seems the film will depict a four-way battle between Godzilla, humanity and two other "mystery" alien species for control of the planet.



The film follows Haruo, a 24-year-old Japanese man who saw Godzilla kill his parents at the age of 4. Twenty years later, Haruo is one of the lucky ones selected by the central government's artificial intelligence to depart the planet and seek a new, kaiju-free home among the stars. However, when they arrive on the targeted planet, they discover that it's actually inhabitable (Mass Effect: Andromeda anyone?) and with resources on the ship rapidly depleting, they have no choice but to turn around and head back to Earth. Everyone is dismayed by the pospect but Haruo, who has dreamed of nothing but vengeance against Godzilla for the last two decades.



In another mishap, an accident during the ship's hyperdrive jump sees it arrive back on the planet 20,000 years later. The Earth has become a foreign planet but Godzilla is still the reigning monarch.





Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita serve as co-directors while Gen Urobuchi and Yūsuke Kozaki handled script duties.

It's the last summer of the 20th century. On that day, the human race realized that they were not true rulers of Earth.

The emergence of gigantic monsters "kaiju" and the ultimate existence that can even destroy other kaijus, Godzilla. After half-century of the war against the kaijus, the human race decided to leave the planet afer suffering numerous defeats. In the year 2048, only people who were chosen by an artificial intelligence under the control of the central government were allowed to board an interstellar immigration ark titled, Aratrum. Their destination? The Cetus galaxy and the planet, "Planet Tau-e" which was 11.9 light years away. Ultimately, the 20 year jouney to Tau-e proved fruitless as atmospheric conditions were not capable of sustaining human life. With supplies dwindling, the Aratrum's only option is to return to Earth and attempt to reclaim the planet.

A young man named Haruo is on board of the immigrant ship. His parents were killed by Godzilla right front of him when he was 4, since then, he has been thinking about only going back to the earth and killing Godzilla for 20 years. Haruo is eager to fight Godzilla and joins the "Return to the Earth" group in hopes of fighting the kaiju king. However, with supplies dwindling, the Aratrum can no longer afford another 20 year journey and a risky, long distance hyperspace jump is plotted.

The Aratrum survives the jump but instead of shaving time off their 20 year journey, the inhabitatns of the Aratrum learn that 20,000 years have already passed when they finally arrive back on Earth. A completely new ecosystem has formed on the planet but it seems Godzilla still sits at the top. Can the human race take the Earth back, and what will be the fate of Haruo be...?