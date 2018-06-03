New GODZILLA Anime Sequel Image, Release Date And Synopsis
Late last year, Gozilla debuted in his first anime feature in Japan before going global in January. The feature set up the next phase of a full-blown Godzilla anime trilogy, and we've just gotten an update about its second installment.
The Official Godzilla Anime website has updated with a new image related to next anime film, (currently translated as) Godzilla: Decisive Battle, Mobile Breeder City or Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle. The image features Godzilla powering up his atomic ray and in the distance are three, bright objects. As you can see in the image above.
Crunchyroll also revealed an English-translated synopsis from the website:
After suffering a crushing defeat at the claws of Godzilla Earth - the seemingly immortal, 300 meter tall, 100,000 ton incarnation of Godzilla who now rules the planet - Haruo Sakaki is rescued by Miana, a native girl who belongs to the "Futua" tribe, the descendants of humanity that were left behind on Earth during the initial evacuation. Meanwhile, Galu Gu, the leader of the Bilusaludo forces, realizes that the arrowheads of the Futua are made of "nanometal", the same material that was used to build MechaGodzilla, a super weapon that failed to curb Godzilla's rampage and that was presumed destroyed in a battle at the foot of Mt. Fuji in the 21st Century.
Gormaru Island also reports that the Futua tribe worship an undisclosed "god" which is hinted to be MechaGodzilla, given their connection to nanometal. The nanometal may be a plot device that enhances MechaGodzilla's size so it can go up against Godzilla Earth. However, another article seems to hint that the Futua tribe may have a connection with Mothra instead.
Anyhow, Godzilla: Decisive Battle, Mobile Breeder City or Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle will be released on May 18th 2018. It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita. Its screenplay is written by Gen Urobuchi.
