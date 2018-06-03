New GODZILLA Anime Sequel Image, Release Date And Synopsis

After suffering a crushing defeat at the claws of Godzilla Earth - the seemingly immortal, 300 meter tall, 100,000 ton incarnation of Godzilla who now rules the planet - Haruo Sakaki is rescued by Miana, a native girl who belongs to the "Futua" tribe, the descendants of humanity that were left behind on Earth during the initial evacuation. Meanwhile, Galu Gu, the leader of the Bilusaludo forces, realizes that the arrowheads of the Futua are made of "nanometal", the same material that was used to build MechaGodzilla, a super weapon that failed to curb Godzilla's rampage and that was presumed destroyed in a battle at the foot of Mt. Fuji in the 21st Century.