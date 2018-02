New Look At The GODZILLA Anime's "Mechagodzilla" Released

Spoilers:

corpse of the smaller Godzilla as additional building material

That's certainly a very interesting take on Mechagodzilla. It's almost hard to recognize any similarities to the kaiju king the robotic doppelganger shares due to its heavily segmented composition.(Godzilla: Monster Planet) was released in Japanese theaters back in November 2017 before releasing on Netflix in North America on January 17, 2018. Japanese moviegoers were who saw the film in theaters were handed a poster for a sequel titled, which translates to Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle and revealed that Godzilla would be tangling with his robotic nemesis next.The poster also revealed that the sequel would be hitting Japanese theaters in May 2018. The caption on the Twitter reveals that Mechagodzilla had a monumental battle with Godzilla in 2046. What it's been up to in the 20,000 years since their battle. Furthermore, Godzilla apparently never stopped growing in all that time so Mechagodzilla should theoretically be too small to tangle with Big G at this point. A popular fan theory is that the remaining survivors will use the].