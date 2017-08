New Trailer For GODZILLA: PLANET OF THE MONSTERS Reveals The Giant Monster In All His Glory

Polygon Pictures' cg anime film, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters has finally provided a good look at the kaiju king and the footage does not disappoint.













Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita serve as co-directors while Gen Urobuchi and YĆ«suke Kozaki handled script duties.



OFFICIAL GODZILLA: MONSTER PLANET SYNOPSIS

It's the last summer of the 20th century. On that day, the human race realized that they were not true rulers of Earth.



The emergence of gigantic monsters "kaiju" and the ultimate existence that can even destroy other kaijus, Godzilla. After half-century of the war against the kaijus, the human race decided to leave the planet afer suffering numerous defeats. In the year 2048, only people who were chosen by an artificial intelligence under the control of the central government were allowed to board an interstellar immigration ark titled, Aratrum. Their destination? The Cetus galaxy and the planet, "Planet Tau-e" which was 11.9 light years away. Ultimately, the 20 year jouney to Tau-e proved fruitless as atmospheric conditions were not capable of sustaining human life. With supplies dwindling, the Aratrum's only option is to return to Earth and attempt to reclaim the planet.



A young man named Haruo is on board of the immigrant ship. His parents were killed by Godzilla right front of him when he was 4, since then, he has been thinking about only going back to the earth and killing Godzilla for 20 years. Haruo is eager to fight Godzilla and joins the "Return to the Earth" group in hopes of fighting the kaiju king. However, with supplies dwindling, the Aratrum can no longer afford another 20 year journey and a risky, long distance hyperspace jump is plotted.



The Aratrum survives the jump but instead of shaving time off their 20 year journey, the inhabitatns of the Aratrum learn that 20,000 years have already passed when they finally arrive back on Earth. A completely new ecosystem has formed on the planet but it seems Godzilla still sits at the top. Can the human race take the Earth back, and what will be the fate of Haruo be...?

There's bad cg anime (see Berserk 2017) and then there's good cg anime (see Ajin) but the footage for Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters looks to be on a whole different level. In addition to the trailer, a new poster was also released, which you can check out below.Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters opens in Japan on November 17 and is confirmed to be released on Netflix (worldwide) sometime in November, possibily on the same day. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for updates and new footage, including an exact release date on Netflix.