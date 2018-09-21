Several new GODZILLA: The Planet Eater Images Released

GODZILLA: The Planet Eater the trilogy is coming to an en, and while it hasn't been a perfect ride, we can all agree that at times, the movies were entertaining.

We’re not exactly sure of what to expect fully from the final Godzilla animated movie, but we do look forward to a thrilling ride. The series, so far, has been a mixed bag, but not unwatchable if you’re into monsters.

Now, we understand the final movie in the trilogy has a planned Japanese release date of November 9, 2018. But before that date comes around, the studio has released several images to get fans excited for what is to come.

The images show several humans along with Godzilla. However, probably the most interesting is the one that shows KING GHIDORAH in its fiery glory. The entire thing looks wonderful, and we can’t wait to get our eyes on this movie later in the year.

If photos are not the only thing you’re interested in, well, how about more information on the story? The studio released some new info, but it’s much of what we’ve already known before.

“20,000 years into the future, the Earth is ruled by Godzilla. Pitted against him are the straggling remnants of the human race. The final chapter, GODZILLA: The Planet Eater, finds the Mechagodzilla city, the peak of scientific evolution and mankind's best hope, burned to cinders. Godzilla Earth reigns supreme but he has one more challenge: the winged creature, KING GHIDORAH.”