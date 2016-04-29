STRANGER THINGS' Eleven Will Star In GODZILA: KING OF THE MONSTERS

Legendary Pictures has announced that Stranger Things breakout actress Millie Bobby Brown will star in the studio's upcoming Godzilla sequel which was recently given the title, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

All the kids from Netflix's Stranger Things have become something of a pop culture phenomenon, but none more so than Eleven actress Mille Bobby Brown. For example, the 12-year-old English actress was just cast at the lead in Legendary Pictures's upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the highly anticipated sequel to 2014’s Godzilla. Brown was recently nominated for a SAG and People’s Choice Award for her portrayal of the telekentic, instituionalized teen.



Not much is known about the Godzilla sequel including whether any of the cast from the first film will return. As such, Brown is the first actor to officially join the cast for the film, which is being written and directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus). Zach Shield is also contributing to the screenplay.



Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on March 22, 2019.

Posted By: MarkJulian

Member Since Member Since

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]