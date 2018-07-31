The First Teaser Trailer for GODZILLA: THE PLANET EATER Is Here

Godzilla: The Planet Eater is the final movie in the Netflix trilogy, so if you're a fan, then you might love this teaser trailer because it teases King Ghidorah.

If you haven’t yet watched the first two Godzilla anime movies on Netflix, then now is the time because the first teaser trailer for the third and final film of the trilogy is here. These movies are quite different from the live-action American film, with the only exception being the design of Godzilla.

The storyline is pretty simple to understand. You see, Godzilla has conquered humanity, and has been causing havoc on Earth for over 20,000 years unchallenged. Humanity has left Earth, but in the second film, they returned with a vengeance.

As for the third and final movie in the trilogy, it’s called Godzilla: The Planet Eater, and we doubt the term Planet Eater means Godzilla himself. We say this because the trailer seems to tease the rise of King Ghidorah, a monster that in many respects, is more powerful than the big G himself.

We believe fans of the American movie should tune into the third anime film on Netflix. We say this because Godzilla in animation looks very similar to the live action version, which means, King Ghidorah might look the same as its live-action counterpart as well.

Bear in mind the first Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer did not show King Ghidorah in all of his glory, so we have no idea what he truly looks like. The Planet Eater could change that when it hits Netflix on November 9, 2018.