The New GODZILLA Anime Film Partners With A Spa Resort For An Exciting Opportunity!
Godzilla's newest film outing will be getting extra attention from a spa resort in Fukushima to promote the film's release. Now you can enjoy the king of the monsters in complete comfort!
Recently the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, has been releasing a trilogy of anime films that have been very liked by the fanbase. This may we will be getting the second film in the trilogy titled, Godzilla: Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle). The big hook of the film is that this new film will feature a battle with Godzilla Earth and MechaGodzilla! The promotion for the film has recently been shown to be partnering with Spa Resort Hawaiians in Iwaki, Fukushima. This wil take place during Japan's Golden Week holiday (May 3-6); just before the film's release!
Some of the exhibits present include the first Godzilla head model standing at 13 feet tall. There will also be a 7 foot statue of Godzilla Earth and a multitude of other suits that have been used in filming for the various films. Its a complete Godzilla exhibition!
If you find yourself in the area during this event, starting on April 24th, there will be a bus that will take guests from Tokyo to the resort at no charge while being wrapped in collaborative art and visuals from the film. This seems like a fun collaborative promo event for the new film that will really get fans excited for the giant kaiju. The next film in the trilogy releases May 18th, 2018.
https://s7.postimg.cc/daf0tkr4r/zilla_body1.jpg />
https://s7.postimg.cc/omrmbduor/zilla_body2.jpg />
https://s7.postimg.cc/cxnmnfqvf/zilla_body3.jpg />
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]