MAGI: ADVENTURE OF SINBAD Manga Begins It's Epilogue In Feburary

Shinobu Ohtaka and Yoshifumi Ōtera's spinoff manga Magi: Adventure of Sinbad will begin its "epilogue" in February on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app. Hit the jump for the full details.

Griffin Best | 2/12/2018
It has been announced that Shinobu Ohtaka and Yoshifumi Ōtera's spinoff manga Magi: Adventure of Sinbad will begin its "epilogue" on Feburary 28th on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app. he app teases that the arc will tie the story to the original Magi manga. In addition, the spinoff will switch from updating every Wednesday to updating every other Wednesday.

The new manga is a spinoff of Ohtaka's original Magi manga. The new series takes place 30 years before the events of Magi and focuses on Sinbad's journey to become king.

A 70-page "prototype" of the manga with art by Ōtera was bundled with the first Blu-ray Disc of the Magi anime in 2012. The manga's prologue also ran in Weekly Shonen Sunday later that year. After beginning a full serialization in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, it moved to the publisher's web comic site "Ura Sunday" in 2013. The 17th compiled volume will ship on February 19.

The manga also inspired 5 OVA episodes that shipped with volumes of the manga from 2014 to 2015. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 13 episodes from April 2016 to July 2016. Netflix streamed the anime in the U.S. The OVA episodes were aired as episodes 2 through 6 of the television anime series.
