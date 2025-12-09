Marvel Reveals New SILENT MOBIUS x AVENGERS Crossover Comic, Scheduled For 2026 Release

We have gotten an in-depth look at one of the latest projects from Marvel during Tokyo Comic Con. The new crossover comic titled Möbius x Avengers. It has been revealed that acclaimed creator Kia Asamiya is handling nearly every aspect of the project himself. The comic is scheduled for a spring 2026 release in the United States, the full-color series marks a rare collaboration between Marvel and one of Japan’s most recognizable manga artists, though it currently has no planned release in Japan.

Asamiya’s studio confirmed that the title is officially pronounced Silent Möbius Cross Avengers, a deliberate choice that signals how the story will intersect with Marvel’s multiverse. Asamiya is providing the storyline, line art, and color work, while veteran Marvel writer Akihide Yanagi (Ms. Marvel, Strange Tales, Web of Spider-Man) is translating Asamiya’s script into English for publication.

The series credits both Marvel and Asamiya for the original story, with Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski overseeing the project. Cebulski and Asamiya share a decades-long personal and professional relationship, having made numerous joint convention appearances over the years. Their longstanding collaboration appears to be a driving force behind this new crossover event.

Silent Möbius remains one of Asamiya’s most influential works. Set in a future where interdimensional beings known as "Lucifer Hawks" threaten humanity, the story follows the Attacked Mystification Police a paranormal, all-female task force that stands between Earth and annihilation. The original manga was published in English by Viz Media across 12 volumes, with Udon Entertainment rereleasing early chapters in 2009. Although Udon announced plans to publish the full Japanese run, it ultimately released only four volumes, covering the first major arc. Manga Planet later licensed the manga in 2020, but the title is no longer listed on its platform, which is scheduled to shut down on March 31st, 2026.

Asamiya’s extensive resume includes work on Iron Man, X-Men, and Avengers comics, alongside major original properties such as Steam Detectives, Compiler, and Junk: Record of the Last Hero. His character design work on Martian Successor Nadesico, his manga adaptation of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and DC’s Batman: Child of Dreams further solidified his global reputation. Many of his series have been adapted into anime, strengthening his legacy across multiple mediums.

In 2024, Asamiya was honored with the Inkpot Award at San Diego Comic-Con, and he received the Best Artist prize at the 56th Seiun Awards for the second consecutive year further recognizing his lifetime of contributions to manga and science fiction.

Marvel's Silent Möbius x Avengers series is expected to draw significant attention as its release approaches, especially as fans wait to see how Asamiya weaves his classic universe into the Marvel multiverse for the first time in decades.