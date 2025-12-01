FRIEREN: BEYOND JOURNEY'S END Sets Historic 2025 Record With Fifth Consecutive No. 1 Ranking

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End continues its unstoppable momentum in the big 2025, shattering yet another industry record and reaffirming its position as one of the most influential manga of the decade. According to a new report from PR Times, Kadokawa’s digital bookstore BookWalker has revealed its official annual rankings for 2025 covering sales from Oct. 21st, 2024 to Oct. 20th, 2025 and Frieren’s fourteenth volume has once again taken the No. 1 overall spot.

In doing so, the award-winning series achieved something unprecedented: five consecutive No. 1 victories across both the first-half and full-year rankings, a feat no other franchise in BookWalker’s history has ever achieved. This achievement surpasses even Frieren’s own record set earlier this June when Volume 14 dominated the first-half ranking. Simply put, the series is not just popular it is defining the current era of manga.

To commemorate the milestone, manga creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe shared comments celebrating the series’ continued success. Yamada expressed gratitude to readers, writing, "I hope you will continue to watch over Frieren and her party's journey for a long time to come." Artist Abe reaffirmed their commitment to worldbuilding and visual storytelling, promising to keep bringing a wonderful world to life with each new chapter.

Frieren’s sales dominance has remained consistent for years, but 2025 has taken things to another level. With over 32 million copies in circulation and global buzz amplified by the acclaimed 2023 anime adaptation by Madhouse, excitement is already building for Season 2, scheduled to premiere in January 2026. The new ranking record only further proves how deeply the story resonates with fans.

Kadokawa Reveals Its Top 10 Best-Selling Titles for 2025

Frieren wasn’t the only title making noise in this year’s BookWalker rankings. Kadokawa revealed the Top 10 best selling manga and light novel volumes across the platform, showcasing a range of major franchises:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (manga, Vol. 14)

My Dress-Up Darling (manga, Vol. 14)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman (manga, Vol. 7)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (manga, Vol. 28)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (light novel, Vol. 20)

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World (manga, Vol. 11)

Jujutsu Kaisen (manga, Vol. 30)

Uncle from Another World (manga, Vol. 13)

Medalist (manga, Vol. 12)

Oshi no Ko (manga, Vol. 16)

Behind the numbers, several noteworthy shifts emerged. My Dress-Up Darling climbed into second place thanks to the release of its final volume, making the series more accessible to new readers now that it’s complete. Meanwhile, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, already boasting 8 million copies in circulation, secured third place as it continues to expand its audience.

In the light novel category, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Volume 20 claimed the top spot, a notable comeback after four years without winning first place. Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Volume 12.5 claimed second and also appeared on Oricon’s 2025 list. Over in shojo and josei, The Apothecary Diaries Volume 15 led the ranking thanks to its rising global fanbase.

Since its debut, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been hailed for its thoughtful deconstruction of fantasy tropes and its poignantly emotional storytelling. Centered on an elven mage grappling with mortality and the passage of time long after the Demon King’s defeat, the series has earned major accolades, including:

Manga Taisho Award

Shogakukan Manga Award

Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize

Its anime adaptation catapulted Frieren into mainstream popularity worldwide, and anticipation for Season 2 is only growing.

The record-breaking performance on BookWalker marks another chapter in the franchise’s rise and with the platform preparing to celebrate its 15th anniversary in December 2025, Frieren sits firmly at the top during a milestone year for Kadokawa’s digital powerhouse. Will the momentum keep going for another year? Most likely.

With new volumes ahead and a highly awaited anime return in 2026, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End shows no signs of slowing down. What are your thoughts on the rankings? Any series that surprised you?