New MAZINGER Z Anime Film Confirms U.S. Screening Plans
If you're a U.S. fan of the classic Mazinger mecha anime, you're in the luck. The new anime film sequel is coming to the U.S. after premiering at the 12th Rome Film Fest in Italy on October 28. It will then screen in Japan on January 13. While specific dates were not disclosed, Toei Animation confirmed via it's official website that the new film will have a limited theatrical run in U.S. theaters and that dates, "will be announced soon."
The Mazinger Z: Infinity (Gekijōban Mazinger Z) anime film will premiere in Italy on October 28 before screening in Japan this January.
The new film will celebrate the 45th Anniversay of the original manga from Go Nagai and 92-episode TV anime from Toei.
The new film follows Koji Kabuto's younger brother Shiro, who now pilots the classic mecha as Koji is now retired and is employed as a researcher. In the original Mazinger anime, Shiro was the comic relief character.
Humanity was once in danger of its downfall at the hands of the Underground Empire, which was led by the evil scientist Dr. Hell. Koji Kabuto piloted the super robot Mazinger Z, and with help from his friends at the Photon Power Laboratory, he thwarted Dr. Hell's evil ambitions and returned peace to the world.
It's been ten years since then... No longer a pilot, Koji Kabuto has taken after his father and grandfather by starting down the path of the scientist. He encounters a gigantic structure buried deep beneath Mt. Fuji, along with a mysterious indication of life...
New encounters, new threats, and a new fate await mankind. The former hero Koji Kabuto has a decision to make about the future: whether to be a god or a demon...
This grand action film depicts the fierce battle fought by the people and Mazinger Z--once again entrusted with the future of mankind!
