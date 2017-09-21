MAZINGER Z INFINITY Gets World Premiere Screening In Italy
The official website for Mazinger Z Infinity has announced that it will be having its world premiere screening at the 12th International Rome Film Festival on October 28th! he original creator Go Nagai is confirmed to attend the screening as a special guest.
It has been announced that the upcoming new anime film Mazinger Z Infinity that its world premiere screening will be held at the 12th International Rome Film Festival!
The Japanese official website also confirmed that, after the world premiere, the film will start its theatrical run in Italy from October 31, then in France from November 22. The film's theatrical release day in its home country Japan is set for January 13, 2018. We have some images and a trailer for your viewing down below!
Here is the official trailer for Mazinger Z Infinity for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you going to be watching the movie? Are you excited for the film to come out? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!
Mazinger Z Infinity Synopsis: The highly-anticipated film will be presented by the world-wide famous mangaka Gō Nagai, the Japanese author who forty-five years ago – in 1972 – invented Mazinger Z, the first Japanese anime to feature a robot controlled by a human. The Futuristic appeal and the values of peace and justice he fights for turned Mazinger Z into a planetary phenomenon, a timeless hero and one of the most beloved of all time. Mazinger Z Infinity brings the legendary main character Koji Kabuto and his arch-enemy Dr. Hell to the big screen for an exciting new adventure. The film is produced by Japanese animation studio Toei Animation.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]