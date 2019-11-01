CITY HUNTER: SHINJUKU PRIVATE EYES Shares Second Promotional Video

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.36-minute promotional video for the upcoming action adventure anime film City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes. The video has new footage from the film, it introduces new characters as well as their voice actors, various action scenes and confirms the release date of February 8.
This film adapts the classic manga written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo. The ending theme song is "Get Wild" by TM Network, which is also featured in the City Hunter anime series. Here is the new cast:
Cast
Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba
Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura
Harumi Ichiryūsai (Youko Asagami) as Saeko Nogami
Tesshō Genda as Umibozu
Mami Koyama as Miki
Marie Iitoyo as Ai Shindō, a model and female college student who hires Ryo as a bodyguard
Kōichi Yamadera as Shinji Mikuni, Kaori's childhood friend
Houchu Ohtsuka as Vince Englert, a mysterious arms dealer
City Hunter is out on February 8, 2019 and will have present-day Shinjuku as the setting. The manga series was published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The anime series aired from April 6, 1987 to March 28, 1988 and has 51 episodes.
