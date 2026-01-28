DRAGON BALL's Iconic Majin Buu Voice Actor Has Passed Away

The Dragon Ball community is mourning the loss of one of its most memorable voices. Talent agency Aoni Production announced on January 22nd, 2026, that veteran voice actor Kōzō Shioya passed away on January 20th due to a cerebral hemorrhage. He was 71. A private funeral was held by his immediate family, with no public service planned at this time.

Born on August 18th, 1955, in Kagoshima Prefecture, Shioya entered the industry in the late 1970s and built a career spanning animation, tokusatsu, and video games. He was the older brother of fellow voice actor Yoku Shioya, creating a family legacy in the field.

Shioya's most iconic role came in 1994 with Dragon Ball Z, where he voiced Majin Buu the chaotic, pink destroyer whose childlike glee and terrifying power shifts made him one of the franchise's standout villains. Shioya returned to the character for Dragon Ball Super, bringing the same gleeful menace and surprising depth to Buu's various forms. He also lent his voice to Totapo in the 1990 TV special Dragon Ball Z: Bardock - The Father of Goku. Here is a clip one of my favorite Majin Buu moments where he fights Vegito:

Beyond his performance in Dragon Ball, Shioya left a mark across decades of anime. He portrayed Abura Sumashi in the 1988 GeGeGe no Kitarō: Jigoku Hen series, then returned to the franchise as Konaki Jijii in the 1996 GeGeGe no Kitarō revival and its theatrical films: Gegege no Kitarō: Daikaijū, Gegege no Kitarō: Obake Nighter, and Gegege no Kitarō: Yōkai Tokkyū! Maboroshi no Kisha. In more recent years, he voiced Dr. Sewashi in the 2017 film Mazinger Z: Infinity and Genzo in the One Piece series.

His late-career work included Motokichi Kinuta in World Trigger seasons 2 and 3, Temruogtaf in Ragna Crimson, and Hammond Pleide across both seasons of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill. These roles showcased his versatility, shifting from bombastic villains to quirky supporting characters with ease.

Shioya's passing comes during a period of renewed global Dragon Ball interest with Dragon Ball Daima wrapped its first season in late 2025, and the franchise continues to dominate streaming charts and merchandise sales. Fans on social media have flooded X, Reddit, and forums with tributes, sharing clips of Buu's iconic laughter, his transformation sequences, and heartfelt messages thanking Shioya for bringing so much personality to one of anime's most unforgettable antagonists.

Aoni Production released a brief statement expressing condolences and gratitude for his contributions, noting that his family requested privacy during this time. No further details on memorials or tributes have been shared.

Shioya's work will continue to echo through Dragon Ball's enduring legacy every time a fan rewatches Majin Buu's rampage or hears that gleeful "Buu!" it's a reminder of the voice that made the character larger than life. Thank you for all you have done and rest in peace, Kōzō Shioya.