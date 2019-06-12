FAIRY GONE: Promo Revealed For Climax Of Hit Series

Hit fantasy anime, Fairy Gone, has released a new promo that features the climactic episode of the series. Hit the jump to check out what is coming!

Since its release, Fairy Gone, has solidified its place as a fantasy anime and a hit. So far, the 24 episode series has managed to meld superb animation wit compelling storytelling. As the series reaches its 24th and final episode, a new promo was unveiled that previews what to expect in the final episode. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the series finale? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Funimation will be streaming the series, as it airs, in Japan!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE