FENA: PIRATE PRINCESS New Crunchyroll Original Anime Coming To Adult Swim

Crunchyroll is hard at work with another new original called Fena: Pirate Princess . The new series will be airing on Adult Swim, and a new trailer has been revealed! Hit the jump to see the new footage!

During the first-ever Adult Swim Con, there were many announcements of upcoming shows and projects. One of the most interesting reports coming out of the event is that Adult Swim would be continuing its partnership with the anime streaming service Crunchyroll!

Crunchyroll is the world's most popular anime brand and holds hundreds of various anime series from the genre's decades-long existence. Recently, Crunchyroll has been hard at work by adapting its own original anime content, including runaway hits such as The God of High School and Tower of God.

During the event, an announcement was also made that Crunchyroll and Production I.G. would be bringing another original series to life; this time also airing on Adult Swim's Toonami block! Fena: Pirate Princess will be helmed by B: The Beginning director, Kazuto Nakazawa, and tells the story of a young girl who begins a life of adventure and piracy.

Svp/creative director on-air for Adult Swim, Jason DeMarco, stated: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce our next co-produced anime series with our partners at Crunchyroll and bring Nakazawa’s unique vision to life, I hope you come to love these characters as much as I do." While Head of Development at Crunchyroll, Sarah Victor, also said, “The global anime community is going to love adventuring alongside Fena in this new series setting sail next year,...We’re delighted to be working alongside Adult Swim to bring this new series to life." With all of the care and effort put into the series, it's a safe bet that the show will be something to behold.

With all hands on deck to bring the best show possible to audiences, there is no doubt that the 12 episode anime will create a very passionate fanbase. Make sure to check out the official artwork and trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!









Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!



Fena: Pirate Princess will premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021!