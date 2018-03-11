GOBLIN SLAYER Ep 5 Review - The Daily Life Of Orcbolg

Adventures and Daily Life takes a break from the usual dark and gloomy slaying to a tale of a normal day for Goblin Slayer. we didn't get any action scenes with him but the episodes developed the character of Guild Girl a bit more, we finally got official confirmation that she likes Orcbolg and that he is just interested in goblins. Anyone else think that this random pissed off adventurer they demoted will come back and try to do something to Guild Girl? Yep, the flags in this one are pretty big and would be obvious to do something like that. I hope this is not the case, the lady is always nice and caring, she doesn't deserve something like that. However, given how dark this series is, it would not surprise me if it happens. Let's hope Goblin Slayer is close by to help her out if this actually happens.

It seems that the series is also adapting the side stories and not just the light novel series or main story. The show is maintaining its dark tone and i'm down for it. Also, stories and episodes like this one are a must in order to not fill fans with just pure darkness.

If you are a light novel reader, you know there is a cow girl arc, a water town arc and the sword maiden introduction. The season might end with the farm arc after the maiden's entrance.

Not much to analyze, break down or talk about here. There are various moments that make the show so entertaining to me, like the place the purple candle came from or watching High Elf Archer blush when talking to Orcbolg. Let's hope the next episode actually delivers some freaking goblin slaying. Also, I'm attaching all the smiles that need protecting.