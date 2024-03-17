New SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Key Visual And Trailer Highlights The Charismatic Cast

Ahead of the series' July premiere, a new poster and trailer for WIT STudio's Suicide Squad Isekai anime series has been released. Check it out below.

The trailer also reveals that VTuber Mori Calliope will sing the ED for the series.

❤TVアニメ「異世界スーサイド・スクワッド」本PV解禁！！💙



2024年7月よりTOKYO MX、BS11にて放送開始予定！！



決死の特殊部隊＝スーサイド・スクワッドのド派手な”暴”険譚が今、幕を開ける！

LET'S PARTY！！⚔



YouTube▶https://t.co/5zzshBBbeL#異世界スースク #SuicideSquadISEKAI… pic.twitter.com/KS0EQ1HJJr — DC公式 (@dc_jp) March 14, 2024

❤ New Visual from Suicide Squad ISEKAI just revealed! 💙



DC Super-Villains are sent into a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”!!



With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? pic.twitter.com/kiaSsgTXRx — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 17, 2024

For non-anime fans unfamiliar with the concept of isekai, the term refers to a genre of manga/anime where characters are transported to another world that traditionally has a high fantasy setting. Characters typically discover that they have gained overpowered special abilities or magic as they explore their new surroundings.

Over the last few years, this concept has come to dominate anime and manga with many new titles often looking to subvert expectations- such as the protagonist landing in the new world and discovering that he has no special abilities or that he's been transported to become the new Demon King instead of the hero.

Eri Osasda will be directing the Suicide Squad isekai series for WIT, which features a screenplay written by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, character designs from Akira Amano and Naoto Hasodo, and music from Kenchiro Suehiro.

The voice cast features Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuuichirou Umehara as the Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag and Kujira as the voice of Amanda Waller.

Official Synopsis : In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”!

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!