GRISAIA: PHANTOM TRIGGER Anime Series Shares New Trailer
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1-minute promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of the visual novel Grisaia: Phantom Trigger. The anime will have the same name as the visual novel and previews its ending theme song Soyanara no Wakusei by Yoshino Nanjo in the video down below.
The anime series will debut in the EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku in Tokyo on March 15 as well as four other unnamed theaters across Japan. The first screening will be 90 minutes long. Bibury Animation Studios is in charge of animating this project.
The visual novel that inspired this anime series can be found in Steam, PC only. The visual novel has 4 volumes out and each one has a price tag of $14.99. The original plan was that the first two episodes of the anime series would screen in 2018 but that was delayed due to quality improvement. The English dub of the series will be in the Blu-ray release, there is no release date on them.
Staff
Director - Motoki Tanaka
Scripts - Tensho
Chief animation director - Akio Watanabe
Producer - Ryuichiro Yamakawa
Funding - Frontwing
Cast
Ayane Sakura as Touka Shishigaya
Maaya Uchida as Rena Fukami
Atsumi Tanezaki as Murasaki Ikoma
Kaori Nazuka as Sakurako Christina Kujirase
Following the Heath Oslo incident, the existence of the US-Japanese anti-terror organization CIRS has become a matter of public knowledge. CIRS has been rebuilt from the ground up, and its most covert functions spun off to a new agency: SORD (Social Ops, Research & Development).
The goal of SORD is to train a new generation of operatives to defend the country against future threats. To that end, the organization has established a series of schools up and down the country. Mihama Academy, more-or-less left to rot after its abrupt closure, has been given new purpose as one such 'specialist training school'.
This new incarnation of Mihama Academy is home to a diverse group of students, who every day work to polish their unusual skills – sometimes on the job. Mihama now entrusts the misfit girls who attend it with guns and live ammunition.
Paying their own safety no heed, these students are again and again plunged into dangerous extrajudicial missions - all for the good of the realm.
"We've been provided with a place in the world. That alone isn't enough - there wouldn't be any meaning in living, if that was all we had... It's not enough just to be made use of by others. I live by my own strength, and I fight to survive. That's the only way those of us who actually make it through can find forgiveness..."
No matter how much life grinds them down, what future awaits these girls, who've themselves chosen the path of the gun?
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger The Animation is out on March 15, 2019
