HIGURASHI: WHEN THEY CRY Anime PRemeire Delayed Due To COVID-19

The upcoming anime series, Higurashi: When They Cry, has announced that its premiere will be delayed due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for more info on the delay!

Murder and mystery are rife in the world of Higurashi: When They Cry. The series, created by Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion; originally began as a video game software, in 2002, where the player must interact in various story arcs to solve murders in a small town, around the time of its annual festival. The series was later inroduced as a 26 episode anime, in 2006 and then was translated to a visual novel in 2009.

The franchise has even had two live action adaptions, several anime projects and manga and as even had a stage play that released recently! After a successful second season of the anime, the show has not had a return since 2007. Now, a brand new anime titled Higurashi: When They Cry, is set to release this year and has some serious names attatched to the property including Passione (High School DxD Hero) and Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) as composer! The original series' voice actors are also set to return!

With the release originally set for a July release, the date was announced to be pushed back, due to the recent spread of COVID-19. With the pandemic's effect on the show's production schedule, a hiatus was the best logical solution, for now. That being said, the series release will be announced as soon as the staff has decided, according to the series' official website.





Sad for the delay? Still excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section! Staff will announce the official premiere date of Higurashi: When They Cry, on the official website and Twitter!