JUJUTSU KAISEN: A Second Action-Packed Trailer Has Been Released Confirming An October Premiere Date

With a new, and incredibly soon, premiere date coming for the supernatural series Jujutsu Kaisen a brand new promo was released that showcases a ton of new footage! Hit the jump to check it out!

Initially created as a manga that premiered in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural action series that sees a young man's world turn upside down after being possessed by creatures called curses. Now, he must learn sorcery and use this newfound "curse" for the benefit of humanity.

The manga was created by Gege Akutami and, with its fast momentum and kinetic artwork, became a massive hit among readers of the series. Not long after that, the comic was picked up for an anime series that is being released through Crunchyroll.

Directed by The God of High School director Sunghoo Park over at Studio MAPPA, the footage shown so far promises that the show will have the same amount of energy as Park's other works. Recently, a brand new trailer was released that further confirms its October release date.

With the release coming just in time for the Halloween season, make sure to tune in for the show when it airs! We would love to hear your thoughts on the series, and don't forget to check out the new trailer below!



JUJUTSU KAISEN Starts October 2nd, only on Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/d5wiEVesWs — Crunchyroll @ #VCRX 🎉 (@Crunchyroll) September 4, 2020

A boy fights... for "the right death." Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.



Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere on Crunchyroll on October 2nd!