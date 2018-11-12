MIRAI Anime Film Has Been Nominated For A Critic's Choice Award
The official Critic's Choice Awards website has listed the slice of life anime film, Mirai of the Future, in the Best Animated Feature category and thus nominated it for the award. The 24th Annual Critic's Choice Awards will air on January 13, 2019 on The CW Network.
Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future, has been nominated for a Critic's Choice Award. Here is more information on the category and the film.
Mirai is nominated in the same category as: The Grinch, The Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The awards ceremony will announce the winner out of these nominees.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association lists Mirai of the Future under the Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 76th Annual Golden Globes. Other films in this category are Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Mirai is also nominated for the Best Animated Independent Feature and Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature in the Annual Annie Awards.
English Dub Cast
Victoria Grace as Mirai
John Cho as the father
Rebecca Hall as the mother
Daniel Dae Kim as the great-grandfather
The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed.
The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.
The main characters are Kun Oota (voiced by Moka Kamishiraishi) and Mirai Oota (voiced by Haru Kuroki). Toho, NTT Docomo, Kadokawa, D.D.dreampartners and Sonilude are producing the film and Studio Chizu animates it. GKIDS has the English license.
When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family. As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai... until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, and featuring the voices of John Cho, Rebecca Hall, and Daniel Dae Kim.
An official selection at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and the epic capstone of director Mamoru Hosoda’s career, Mirai is a sumptuous, magical, and emotionally soaring adventure about the ties that bring families together and make us who we are.
Mirai of the Future starts hitting theaters on November 29
