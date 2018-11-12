MIRAI Anime Film Has Been Nominated For A Critic's Choice Award

Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future, has been nominated for a Critic's Choice Award. Here is more information on the category and the film.

The official Critic's Choice Awards website has listed the slice of life anime film, Mirai of the Future, in the Best Animated Feature category and thus nominated it for the award. The 24th Annual Critic's Choice Awards will air on January 13, 2019 on The CW Network.



Mirai is nominated in the same category as: The Grinch, The Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The awards ceremony will announce the winner out of these nominees.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association lists Mirai of the Future under the Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 76th Annual Golden Globes. Other films in this category are Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Mirai is also nominated for the Best Animated Independent Feature and Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature in the Annual Annie Awards.

English Dub Cast

Victoria Grace as Mirai

John Cho as the father

Rebecca Hall as the mother

Daniel Dae Kim as the great-grandfather

The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed.

The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.