PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Reveals New Television Commercial

Studio Project No.9's upcoming action adventure anime series, Pastel Memories , has released a new television commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The official Pastel Memories YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second television commercial for the upcoming adventure anime series Pastel Memories. The video has new footage from the show, action scenes with some of the main characters and a quick tease in the end for fans of the series.

Project No.9 is the studio animating this project which will be broadcasted on the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS and BS. The release date is January 7, 2019. Here is the staff and cast working on the series.

Staff

Director - Yasuyuki Shinozaki

Sound Director - Yuuichi Imaizumi

Studio - Project No.9

Producers - MAGES., Furyu

Cast

Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya

Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi

Yukiyo Fujii as kaoruko Nijouin

Yumi Uchiyama as Irina leskova

Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki

Hiyori Nitta as Izumi Asagi

The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts. The mobile game this anime is based on has the same title and was released in Japan on October 23, 2017 for both iOS and Android devices. FuRyu both developed and published it as a role-playing video game.

