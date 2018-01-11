PASTEL MEMORIES Has Shared Its First Promotional Video

The official Pastel Memories YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.10 promotional trailer for the upcoming series. The video serves as an introduction to the characters fans will meet, the visual effects or style of animation the series will have, voice acting work and gives information on staff, cast and theme songs.



Yasuyuki Shinozaki is directing the series, Yuuichi Imaizumi is the sound director, the opening theme is Beleive in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Harts. The main voice cast is: Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya, Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi, Yukiyo Fujii as Kaoruko Nijouin, Yumi Uchiyama as Irina Leskova and Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki.



The networks broadcasting on television are: TOKYO MX, KBS and BS. The anime has a January 2019 release date and is produced by MAGES. and Furyu. Project No.9 is the studio doing the animation. There is no manga behind the anime, it is an original production.





The story takes place in a future Akihabara where otaku culture has declined. Players play as a shopkeeper of an otaku shop. Together with the heroines who are in fact otaku girls, the shopkeeper start helping people claim their lost otaku memories back.