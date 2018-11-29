STAR BLAZERS: SPACE BATTLESHIP YAMATO 2202 Shares Promotional Video For Its Final Chapter

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 30 second television commercial for the upcoming military sci-fi anime film Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202. The video shows new footage of the movie, the antagonists and gives a release date. Screenings for Chapter 7 will begin on March 1st, 2019. A special limited edition Blu-ray and digital will begin distribution at the same time.

The series of films is the directed by Nobuyoshi Habara, Makoto Hoshino is the episode director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and is under series composition and Kouichi Yamadera has theme song performances. The main characters are: Susumu Kodai (played by Daisuke Ono) and Yuki Mori (played by Houko Kuwashima).

Production I.G, Bandai Visual, OLM, Lantis, Shochiku, Asatsu DK, Bandai, Banpresto and Bandai Namco Entertainment produce this series. Funimation has the English license and Xebec is the studio animating it. There are a total of 22 episodes planned for this series, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 marks the sixth, 16 more to go.

