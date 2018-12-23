STOP THIS SOUND! Anime Series Reveals First Promotional Video And Release Schedule

The offi cial KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE YouTube channel has uploaded a new 33-second promotional video for the upcoming music drama anime series Stop This Sound!. The video has the first footage from the series and previews the opening theme "Tone" by Shouta Aoi. The series will be a split-cour production, it will air its first half in April 2019 and the second half will premiere in October 2019.
Cast
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka
Shouta Aoi as Mio Kanzaki
Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou
Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata
Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki
Staff
Director - Ryoma Mizuno
Screenplay - Hisao Hisao
Character Design - Yuko Yamanaka
Producer - Shueisha
Studio - Platinum Vision
The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since August 4, 2012 and has a total of 67 chapters out right now. Amyuu Sakura writes the story and performs the illustrations, Jump SQ serializes it. The anime series has an April 2019 release date.
The anime's website has information regarding a story summary for the series, its Twitter feed, the covers for previous volumes of the manga series and information on a CD. Check out the site if you want to learn more about the manga or anime series.
Since the graduation of the senior members of the club, Takezou ends up being the sole member of the "Koto" (traditional Japanese string instrument) club. Now that the new school year has begun, Takezou will have to seek out new members into the club, or the club will become terminated. Out of nowhere, a new member barges into the near-abandoned club room, demanding to join the club. How will Takezou be able to keep his club alive and deal with this rascal of a new member?
Stop This Sound! is out on April 2019
