STOP THIS SOUND! Anime Series Reveals First Promotional Video And Release Schedule

The offi cial KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE YouTube channel has uploaded a new 33-second promotional video for the upcoming music drama anime series Stop This Sound!. The video has the first footage from the series and previews the opening theme "Tone" by Shouta Aoi. The series will be a split-cour production, it will air its first half in April 2019 and the second half will premiere in October 2019.

Cast

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka

Shouta Aoi as Mio Kanzaki

Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou

Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata

Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki

Staff

Director - Ryoma Mizuno

Screenplay - Hisao Hisao

Character Design - Yuko Yamanaka

Producer - Shueisha

Studio - Platinum Vision

The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since August 4, 2012 and has a total of 67 chapters out right now. Amyuu Sakura writes the story and performs the illustrations, Jump SQ serializes it. The anime series has an April 2019 release date.

The anime's website has information regarding a story summary for the series, its Twitter feed, the covers for previous volumes of the manga series and information on a CD. Check out the site if you want to learn more about the manga or anime series.

