THE SAGE'S GRANDSON Anime Series Has Cast Oliver Schtrom's Actor
Studio Silver Link's fantasy anime series, Kenja no Mago, has revealed the voice actor behind the new character Oliver Schtrom. Here is more information on the series.
The anime series has an April 2019 release date and will be airing in the following networks: ABC TV, AT-x and BS11. Sitting on the director's chair is Masafumi Tamura, Tatsuya Takahashi is writing the script and Yuki Sawairi is under character design.
The opening theme song will be performed by iRis but has not revealed its title yet. Nanami Yoshi, a virtual singer, will perform th ending theme song and Elements Garden is developing all the music. The light novel series that started this franchise is written by Tsuyoshi Yoshioka and illustrated by Seiji Kikuchi. The series has been published by Enterbrain since July 2015 and has over 7 volumes.
A young man who had surely died in an accident, was reborn in another world as a baby! After that, he was picked up by the patriot hero "Sage" Merlin Wolford and was given the name Shin. He was raised as a grandson by Merlin and soaked up Merlin's teachings, earning him some shocking powers; however, when he became 15, his grandfather Merlin said, "I forgot to teach him common sense!"
An "abnormal" boy's unconventional other world fantasy life starts here!
The Sage's Grandson is out on April 2019
