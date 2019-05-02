THE SAGE'S GRANDSON Anime Series Has Cast Oliver Schtrom's Actor

A young man who had surely died in an accident, was reborn in another world as a baby! After that, he was picked up by the patriot hero "Sage" Merlin Wolford and was given the name Shin. He was raised as a grandson by Merlin and soaked up Merlin's teachings, earning him some shocking powers; however, when he became 15, his grandfather Merlin said, "I forgot to teach him common sense!"

An "abnormal" boy's unconventional other world fantasy life starts here!