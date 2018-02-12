WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Has A New Promotional Video

Studios Silver and Arvo Animation's upcoming comedy harem school shonen anime series, We Never Learn , has shared a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.20 minute promotional video of the upcoming harem school anime series We Never Learn. The video has new scenes from the show, shows how the relationships between the characters will play out and lists their voice actors with different character vignettes.

Cast

Nariyuki Yuiga - Ryouta Osaka

Fumino Furuhashi - Haruka Shiraishi

Uruka Takemoto - Sayumi Suzushiro

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme. Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet.

The manga series with the same name has been publishing since February 6, 2017 and has 8 volumes with 83 chapters out right now. Taishi Tsutsui writes the series, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media holds the English license and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine hosts it.

"Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai" (We Never Learn) anime PV (Silver x Arvo Animation) https://t.co/qcE9Z2KvrI pic.twitter.com/5695Fiwwyq — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) December 2, 2018