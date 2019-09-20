YOUNG DISEASE OUTBURST BOY: New Promo Revealed For Anime

Brand new anime series, Young Disease Outburst Boy, has released a brand new promo video for the series. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

When a young girl transfers to a new high school, she meets five very different but very interesting boys who all suffer from intense delusions of grandeur. Young Disease Outburst Boy is a new series that has been based on a light novel series and even a song by rerulili and kagomeP. A brand new promo has been released that can be seen below. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below! Young Disease Outburst Boy will be releasing, in Japan, on October 4th, 2019.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE