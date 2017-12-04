GHOST IN THE SHELL: Hideo Kojima Weighs In The Film's Successes And Shortcomings

Related Headlines

BOX OFFICE: GHOST IN THE SHELL Debuts To $21.6 Million In China And $3.2 Million In Japan It appears that the Asia box office might not save Paramount's live-action Ghost in the Shell after all as the film collected just $41.3 million from 46 international markets this weekend.

Check Out A FULL 9 Minute Clip From Ghost In The Shell! Still debating on whether or not you should see Paramount's Ghost in the Shell? Check out a full 9 minute clip from the movie and let us know what you think!