GHOST IN THE SHELL: Hideo Kojima Weighs In The Film's Successes And Shortcomings
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has shared some of his thought on the the live-action Ghost in the Shell movie starring Scarlett Johansson.
Kojima brought up a good point for those who were less than excited for film saying he found it to be "extremely successful at fitting into the shell of a Hollywood blockbuster," and noted that the film's story would be nice for people who would want something "less philosophical" thank Masamune Shirow's original anime and manga.
He also pitched his thoughts on Rupert Sanders work on the film as"surprisingly loyal to the original anime," comparing it to Marvel's cinematic universe.
Kojima went on to say,
"Even with all the latest visual technology, though, the film basically boils down to a series of faithfully recreated scenes from the anime. This is not a bad thing per se. As a fan of the manga and anime, it was a pleasant surprise, and the respect that the movie shows in mimicking the anime is unquestionable. As a real fan of the original works, though, I can't help but feel that the production was trapped in the shell of the original, and as a result, it fails to come into its own."
Kojima concluded that the film, "lacks the wide-reaching influence of the manga and the sheer impact of the anime, the characters stay behind, locked in their 'shell,' unable to break free." However, he noted that things are very different now a days compared to when the Ghost in the Shell anime was released.
