HOW CLUMSY YOU ARE, MISS UENO Shares New Promotional Video And Key Visual

Author Tugeneko's romance ecchi seinen manga series, How clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , has shared a new promotional video and key visual for its anime adaptation. Here is more.

The Asmik Ace Anime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.06 minute trailer for the upcoming romance seinen anime series, How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno. The video shows how the relationship between three main characters will be playing out. The key visual has the three of them hanging out surrounded by items that will appear in the show.

Tomohiro Yamanashi is directing the anime and is under series composition, Ayano Owada performs the character design, Yasuhiro Misawa produces the music and Lesprit is the studio animating the project. The voice cast consists of: Yuu Serizawa as Ueno, Aimi Tanaka as Tanaka and Akari Kageyama as Yamashita.

Amazon . The manga series has been publishing since February 2015 and has a total of 4 volumes out right now. Hakusensha publishes it under the Young Animal magazine. The fourth volume of the series came out on May 29, 2018 and can be found in Japanese in

