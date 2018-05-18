SwordGai Is an Anime Series With a Lot of Promise to Become a Masterpiece

SwordGai isn't perfect, but what it brings to the table has definitely shaped the series for some great things to come, but it all boils down to how well the writers can adjust.

If you’re looking for the next best anime series to watch online, then maybe you should give SwordGai a shot. I came across this series on Netflix a few days ago and binged watched it in less than 12-hours.

This is not a perfect show, but for what it is, I’m hoping Netflix pumps money into a second season along with a lot of improvements.

OK, so the story of SwordGai takes place in modern Japan. It doesn’t take long for the anime to reveal that this is a world of the supernatural where cursed weapons can come to life under the right circumstances.

For example, for a cursed weapon to come alive, it must first possess a human who is fitting. Any human who is possessed by a cursed weapon is called a “Chrysalis,” and he or she will be granted immense power.

Now, despite a Chrysalis having the ability to wield a cursed weapon at will, it all comes with a great cost. You see, the more a fighter goes on living, the more this person is tempted by the weapon to kill.

The more this person fights, the faster he or she transforms into a “Bosuma.”

For those who are wondering, a Bosuma is a demon who only lives to kill and destroy. It’s basically the cursed weapon made flesh, and everything that is left of the human host is wiped away to nothingness.

Who’s the main character?

His name is Gai Ogata, a 16-year-old young man who was born in tragedy. His mother, while pregnant, came in contact with a cursed Japanese weapon known as Shiryu. Now, she had no intention of being consumed by the weapon’s evil, therefore she decided to commit suicide and Gai was born from that.

From the moment he was born, Gai was clutching onto the Shiryu sword. Luckily, he was found by the swordsmith, Amon Ogata, who took care of him along with his own daughter, Sayaka.

While the main protagonist is not a terrible character, he’s always moody, and SwordGai failed to explain this in great detail. Yes, his mother died and he was born in blood, but at the same time, he was raised in a good home, so there should be more to his anger rather than just the death of his mother.

The Shoshidai

There’s a group in SwordGai that is known as the Shoshidai, and they are all about helping anyone who is a Chrysalis. Apparently, the best way to delay the inevitable transformation into a Bosuma is to place Chrysalises a deep sleep on ice where they never age.

These Chrysalises are primarily awakened when the Shoshidai needs them to hunt down a Bosuma or another Chrysalis. Interestingly enough, the Shoshidai is also making attempts to create a cure that can break the connection between the cursed swords and their human hosts.

The most interesting member of the Shoshidai, is Seiya Ichijo, a Chrysalis who was placed in sleep mode for 16-years. He returned only to find out his long-time girlfriend has aged, and a bit senile.

Now, while the story is centered around Gai, the main aspect is about a particular Bosuma who wants to rid the world of humans and have everyone become a Bosuma. As expected, the Shoshidai must find a way to stop them, and Gai will become a key factor in such plans.

Overall, the series was a decent watch. Too much unknown anger is within the main character, and even as the final episode came to a close, nothing was answered.