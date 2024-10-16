TRILLION GAME English Dub Episode Debuts On Crunchyroll This Week

The anime adaptation of Trillion Game debuted earlier this month and while it's already available to stream with English subtitles, Crunchyroll announced that the English dubbed episodes will start streaming this week. The first English-dubbed episode will go live on Crunchyroll on Thursday, October 17th.

Ahead of its premiere, Crunchyroll has revealed the English dub cast and crew for Episode 1:

TRILLION GAME English Dub Cast

Haru voiced by Cody Savoie

voiced by Cody Savoie Gaku voiced by Chase Kloza

voiced by Chase Kloza Kirika voiced by Katelyn Barr

voiced by Katelyn Barr Interviewers voiced by Campbell Cooley, Bryan Massey, Jacob Browning

TRILLION GAME English Dub Crew

Voice Director: Jason Lord

Jason Lord Producer: Susie Nixon

Susie Nixon Adaptation: Heather Walker

Heather Walker Mixer: Andrew Tipps

Andrew Tipps Engineer: Victor Acosta Based on the manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Ryoichi Ikegami, Trillion Game follows Haru and Gaku, the founders of big company Trillion Game who become the first Japanese people in the 21st century to be listed in the top 10 of The World's Billionares. The story is told through the perspective of Gaku who recalls how he came this far, including how he met Haru, their first establisment of Trillion Game, and his interactions with others involved with the success of the company.

The officialy description, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

Old schoolmates Haru and Gaku will do anything to achieve success. And success to them means earning a trillion dollars! But to do so, they’ll need to take full advantage of their own unique skills. Haru is a persuasive and confident speaker who can connect with anyone, while Gaku, although awkward, is an expert programmer. Will their combined talents be enough to make their dream a reality?