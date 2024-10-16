TRILLION GAME English Dub Episode Debuts On Crunchyroll This Week

The anime adaptation of Trillion Game debuted earlier this month and while it's already available to stream with English subtitles, Crunchyroll announced that the English dubbed episodes will start streaming this week. The first English-dubbed episode will go live on Crunchyroll on Thursday, October 17th.
Ahead of its premiere, Crunchyroll has revealed the English dub cast and crew for Episode 1:
TRILLION GAME English Dub Cast
- Haru voiced by Cody Savoie
- Gaku voiced by Chase Kloza
- Kirika voiced by Katelyn Barr
- Interviewers voiced by Campbell Cooley, Bryan Massey, Jacob Browning
TRILLION GAME English Dub Crew
- Voice Director: Jason Lord
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation: Heather Walker
- Mixer: Andrew Tipps
- Engineer: Victor Acosta
Based on the manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Ryoichi Ikegami, Trillion Game follows Haru and Gaku, the founders of big company Trillion Game who become the first Japanese people in the 21st century to be listed in the top 10 of The World's Billionares. The story is told through the perspective of Gaku who recalls how he came this far, including how he met Haru, their first establisment of Trillion Game, and his interactions with others involved with the success of the company.
The officialy description, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:
Old schoolmates Haru and Gaku will do anything to achieve success. And success to them means earning a trillion dollars! But to do so, they’ll need to take full advantage of their own unique skills. Haru is a persuasive and confident speaker who can connect with anyone, while Gaku, although awkward, is an expert programmer. Will their combined talents be enough to make their dream a reality?
Trillion Game is directed by Yuzo Sato (Police in a Pod) at studio MADHOUSE with series composition by Ryunosuke Kingetsu (Soaring Sky! Precure), character designs by Kei Tsuchiya (The Gene of AI) and music by Takuro Iga (Oshi no Ko).
The Trillion Game manga has been serialized in Shogakukan's seinen magazine Big Comic Superior since 2020 with Viz Media licensing for English release in North America. A television drama adaptation aired from July to September 2023, and there's currently a live-action film adaptation set to premiere in February 2025.
The 2023 live-action series can currently be found on Netflix. The series starred Hayato Sano and Ren Meguro as Gaku and Haru, respectively. Both actors are actually reprising their roles in the upcoming Trillion Game movie, which is being directed by Yoshiaki Murao with a script by Daisuke Habara.
AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.