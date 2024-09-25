Adult Swim Shares Preview Of UZUMAKI Episode 1 Ahead Of Series Premiere

It feels like forever since Adult Swim's Uzumaki anime series was first announced. In just a few days though, the television adaptation of Junji Ito's supernatural horror manga will make its long-awaited debut. And Adult Swim has shared a sneak peek!

Before we get to the preview, let's first take a look at what this series is all about, for those who are unfamiliar with the source material. The Japanese horror manga follows the citizens of a fictional town which has become plagued by a supernatural curse involving spirals. The series synopsis teases:

“Let’s leave this town together,” asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?

Now that you have a general overview of the series, let's check out the preview from Episode 1 of Uzumaki. The series is produced by Production IG USA in partnership with Adult Swim.It's directed by Hiroshi Nagahama with Colin Stetson composing music.

While just a preview of what's to come, it does a good job of setting the tone of the series and previewing the chaotic supernatural mystery that awaits when Uzumaki debuts. The series is set to premiere on September 28th on Adult Swim. It will be available to stream on Max the following day. Given the horror and supernatural themes, it seems like Uzumaki could make for a fun watch this Halloween season.

Unfortunately, the preview was once again only with English subtitles, although Production IG USA has already confirmed we will be getting an English dub. Here are the Japanese and English voice actors, respectively, for the series:

Kirie Goshima – Uki Satake / Abby Trott

Shuichi Saito – Shin-ichiro Miki / Robbie Daymond

Azami Kurotani – Mariya Ise / Cristina Vee

Kirie’s Dad - Toshio Furukawa / Doug Stone

Shuichi’s Dad – Takashi Matsuyama / Aaron LaPlante

Shuichi’s Mom – Mika Doi / Mona Marshall

Katayama – Katsutoshi Matsuzaki / Max Mittleman

For those of you interested in reading the original material, Viz Media has released an English-language version of the Uzumaki manga. It's available both through monthly magazines and as compiled volumes.

Uzumaki will premiere on Saturday, September 28 at 12:30 a.m. ET on Adult Swim. Both the Japanese and English dub will be available to stream on Max the next day with English-language encore airings debuting every Thursday at 12:30 a.m. beginning October 3rd.