MERCY FOR NONE: Gritty WEBTOON Adaptation Find Seoul's Toughest Henchman Out For Revenge

Originating from Naver Corporation in South Korea in 2004, WEBTOON has blossomed into a global digital comics powerhouse, boasting an extensive library spanning every genre imaginable, from heartwarming romance to thrilling action and chilling horror.

The platform's influence extends far beyond the digital page, with numerous popular series successfully adapted into beloved anime, K-dramas, and films across streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+, and Crunchyroll, further solidifying its worldwide reach.

WEBTOON's global takeover continues with the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of the gritty action webcomic, Plaza Wars: Mercy for None. The live-action television series, which will simply be titled Mercy for None, is slated for release on June 6th, promising a hard-boiled noir thriller for fans.

Netflix has just dropped a brand-new trailer, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the dark and violent world of Mercy for None. The series marks the return of the charismatic SO JI-SUB to a full-fledged action role after a 13-year hiatus.

And judging by the commentary on social media, SO JI-SUB's return to action is a welcome sight that has the web comic adaptation placing high on the "must-see" list of his fans.

He is joined by a stellar cast including Huh Joon-ho, Gong Myoung, Choo Young Woo, An Kil-kang, Tiger Lee, and Cho Han-cheul, with special appearances by the acclaimed actors Cha Seung Won and Lee Jun-hyuk.

The official synopsis for Mercy for None reads: "SO JI-SUB stars as Ki-jun – a former underworld figure who made a drastic exit from his violent past 11 years ago, even severing his own Achilles tendon. However, his hard-won peace is shattered when his brother Ki-seok (Lee Jun-hyuk), once the second-in-command of their organization, is found dead. Driven by a thirst for vengeance, Ki-jun returns to the treacherous criminal underworld to uncover the truth behind his brother’s demise."

규칙이 깨지고, 그가 돌아왔다.



스스로 아킬레스건을 자르고 광장 세계를 떠났던 기준이 동생의 복수를 위해 11년 만에 돌아왔다.

느와르 액션 시리즈 <광장> 6월 6일 공개. 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/i4tTCMo19j — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) May 9, 2025

Plaza Wars: Mercy for None captivated readers on WEBTOON Entertainment, drawn by the intense storytelling and dynamic artwork of creators Se-hyung Oh (writer) and Gyun-Tae Kim (artist), who concluded the series in 2021.

With its compelling premise, a powerhouse cast led by So Ji-sub, and the backing of Netflix, Mercy for None is poised to be another successful adaptation showcasing the captivating stories born from the WEBTOON platform, further blurring the lines between anime and manga created in Japan and South Korea.

Will you be tuning in to Netflix on June 6th? Let us know in the comment section below.